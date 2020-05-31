Jane Truitt
Truitt, Jane Jane Truitt, 88, of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, passed away peacefully May 15, 2020. Beloved mother, very proud and loving "Gramma Jane," dear sister, and dear friend of her former spouse. Jane's ancestors include a participant in the Battle of San Jacinto in Texas and a founder of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jane earned her B.A. in English. She biked across Europe and later met her husband while working at the Pentagon. They were married and moved to Chicago to start a family. Jane wrote a manual for legal secretaries and established a long career at major Chicago law offices. She was a talented artist. Jane tirelessly supported her children and hosted countless gatherings in her home for family, friends and co-workers over the years. She was funny, musical, smart, and kind. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
