Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
For more information about
Jane Gentiluomo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugh Parish
7939 43rd St.,
Lyons, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Gentiluomo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Gentiluomo


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Gentiluomo Obituary
Gentiluomo, Jane K. Life long resident of Lyons, IL. Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019. Visitation Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (St. Hugh Parish Women's Group to pray the Rosary from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, IL 60402, (708) 749-2033. Funeral Service Thursday, May 16, 2019. Family and friends to meet at St. Hugh Parish, 7939 43rd St., Lyons, IL 60534, (708) 447-3108 for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Mount Auburn Memorial Park, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, IL, (708) 749-0022.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Auburn Funeral Home
Download Now