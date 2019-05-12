|
|
Gentiluomo, Jane K. Life long resident of Lyons, IL. Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019. Visitation Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (St. Hugh Parish Women's Group to pray the Rosary from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, IL 60402, (708) 749-2033. Funeral Service Thursday, May 16, 2019. Family and friends to meet at St. Hugh Parish, 7939 43rd St., Lyons, IL 60534, (708) 447-3108 for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Mount Auburn Memorial Park, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, IL, (708) 749-0022.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019