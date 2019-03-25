|
|
Weiss, James Sr. Loving father of Tricia Weiss-Scumaci, James Jr. (Toni Berrios) Weiss, Joseph (Christine Kissling) Weiss, and Kristen (Adam) Puricelli; cherished grandfather of Jelana, Bianca, Dylan, Skylar, Charlie, John, Parker, Gavin, Nathan, and Brielle; devoted son of the late Joseph and Lorraine Weiss; dear brother of Wayne (Marie) Weiss, Joanne (Richard) Mayor, Michael (Laura) Weiss, John (Perry Lakhani) Weiss, Jerry (Amy) Weiss, the late Joseph Weiss, and the late Shirley Kenar; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. James was a lifetime member of the Berwyn Moose Lodge #424. Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th St., Chicago. Funeral Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to All Saints - St. Anthony Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery. Funeral Info: (312) 842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 25, 2019