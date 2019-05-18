|
|
Weinert, James F. Beloved son of the late William Sr. and the late Dorothy (nee Curtis) Weinert; loving brother of Margaret "Peggy" (Michael) Delattre, Jeannette (Richard) Panfil, Richard Weinert, Stephen (Donna) Weinert, Robert (Dawn) Weinert and the late Dorothy (late Stanley) Desaga, late Arlene (late William) Hollriegel and the late William (Melanie) Weinert; dear uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation Monday 11:30 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to James' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 18, 2019