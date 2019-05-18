Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th Street just west of Harlem)
Summit, IL
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th Street just west of Harlem)
Summit, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th Street just west of Harlem)
Summit, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Weinert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Weinert


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Weinert Obituary
Weinert, James F. Beloved son of the late William Sr. and the late Dorothy (nee Curtis) Weinert; loving brother of Margaret "Peggy" (Michael) Delattre, Jeannette (Richard) Panfil, Richard Weinert, Stephen (Donna) Weinert, Robert (Dawn) Weinert and the late Dorothy (late Stanley) Desaga, late Arlene (late William) Hollriegel and the late William (Melanie) Weinert; dear uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation Monday 11:30 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to James' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now