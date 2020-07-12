Brewer, James Wallace It is with great sadness that the family of James Wallace Brewer announces his passing on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 68 years old. He will forever be remembered by his love for private investigation, photography, and devotion to his family; by his contagious smile, sarcastic laugh and fatherly advice. His infectious smile and caring heart will be missed by all. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
