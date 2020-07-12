1/1
James Wallace Brewer
Brewer, James Wallace

It is with great sadness that the family of James Wallace Brewer announces his passing on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 68 years old. He will forever be remembered by his love for private investigation, photography, and devotion to his family; by his contagious smile, sarcastic laugh and fatherly advice. His infectious smile and caring heart will be missed by all. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
