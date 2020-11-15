1/
James W. DeLong
DeLong, James W.

James W. DeLong, age 94 of Carpentersville and formerly of Bellwood. Longtime and faithful member of Teamsters Union Local# 705. Former 4 time State Champion Truck Rodeo Winner and proud U.S. Army W.W. II Veteran. Beloved husband of 31 years of the late Evelyn M. (nee Hall) and 34 year companion of the late Augustine" Auggie " Minton. Loving father of James,Jr.( Mary) DeLong, Kathleen(Dan) Sweeney, Suzanne DeLong and David(Pam)DeLong. Adoring grandfather of 9, great grandfather of 13. Fond brother of the late Blanche Misek, Arthur and Tom DeLong. Uncle and friend of many including the Minton clan. Due to the current COVID mandated restrictions and CDC Guidelines Jim's family will be having a private graveside service with Military honors. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project, the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of one's choice. To leave an online condolence please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For information, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee 847-426-3436

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
West Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
