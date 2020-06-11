Markowski, James "Jim" V. James "Jim" V. Markowski, age 77, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He is survived by his son, James Markowski (Abby); three grandchildren, Emma, Brady, and Sophie; his two sisters, Judith (Carl) Michalski, and Constance (Mike) Downes; and many loving nieces and nephews. Jim attended the Chicago Vocational High School where he played football. He entered into the United States Navy upon graduation. After serving his country Jim attended the University of Illinois where he was member of the football team. He was a retired Chicago Park District Supervisor and he also was a teacher for the Chicago Public Schools. Jim was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, especially hiking and golfing. He loved the beach and felt most at home at the Indiana Dunes. One of his favorite phrases was "Life's a Beach." The family hopes that the next sunset you enjoy you take comfort in knowing Jim is enjoying it too. A memorial service is being planned for early fall, once restrictions have been lifted. James was loved by many and he will be truly missed. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with James' Care. www.schroederlauer.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 11, 2020.