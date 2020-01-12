|
Tuohy, James Sarsfield Noted Chicago writer and raconteur. Beloved husband of the late Michaela Lee; cherished father of John (Robin Mohr), Dolph (Kim Tines), and Michaela; longtime companion of Kris Jones; loving son of the late Judge John M. Tuohy and the late Lolita Klaus and stepson of the late Mary Poe; fond brother of Julia Glab (the late Duncan), Lolita, stepbrother William Littlejohn (Marcia), the late William (Rose Marie), the late John (the late Nancy), and the late Daniel (the late Barbara); affable uncle and cousin to many across several generations. Welcome companion on the Chicago literary and libation circuits. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 West Irving Park Road, Chicago. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Clements Catholic Church, 642 West Deming Place for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Private interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614. www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 12, 2020