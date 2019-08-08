|
Tobolski, James "JT" Veteran Army, Vietnam. Retired Summit Police Sergeant. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Hodelka); loving son of the late Raymond and Doris (nee Kirk) Toboiski; cherished brother of Diane (late James) Rone (Arthur Murray), Laurel Bird, the late Raymond J. (Gloria) Toboiski, and the late Kirk (Debbie) Toboiski; he will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th Street just west of Harlem). Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Cletus Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Chrisitan Burial. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to James' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708- 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019