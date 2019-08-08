Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FORAN FUNERAL HOME
7300 W. Archer Ave.
Summit, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
FORAN FUNERAL HOME
7300 W. Archer Ave.
Summit, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
600 W. 55th Street
La Grange, IL
View Map
James Tobolski Obituary
Tobolski, James "JT" Veteran Army, Vietnam. Retired Summit Police Sergeant. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Hodelka); loving son of the late Raymond and Doris (nee Kirk) Toboiski; cherished brother of Diane (late James) Rone (Arthur Murray), Laurel Bird, the late Raymond J. (Gloria) Toboiski, and the late Kirk (Debbie) Toboiski; he will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th Street just west of Harlem). Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Cletus Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Chrisitan Burial. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to James' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708- 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019
