James T. Wlodarczyk
Wlodarczyk, James T. James T. Wlodarczyk, 61; beloved husband of Sherrie (nee Johnson); loving father of Katrina and Samantha; dear brother of Irene; beloved brother-in-law of Jackie, Ed, Donna, Bob, Greg; dear son of Anna and the late Mitchell; fond uncle of Amanda, Anna, Beth, Jennifer, Matt, Peter, Ron, David and Scott; cousin to Greg, Kathy and Tom Zajac, and Christine, the late Daniel, Jan, John, Mary Ellen, Tom and Michael Walters; and mentor, father figure and friend to countless more. Jim was a brilliant and innovative engineer, inventor/co-inventor of several international patents, who contributed to the lives and happiness of many. He was a natural leader who wasn't afraid to go against the grain when he believed in something. He loved to encourage people, and wanted everyone to achieve their highest potential, and, he also accepted everyone for who they are. A Memorial Service will be planned in a few months. Contact the family regarding details. The family is thankful to Gibbons Family Funeral Home for its guidance in making final arrangements. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
