Wlodarczyk, James T.
James T. Wlodarczyk, 61; beloved husband of Sherrie (nee Johnson); loving father of Katrina and Samantha; dear brother of Irene; beloved brother-in-law of Jackie, Ed, Donna, Bob, Greg; dear son of Anna and the late Mitchell; fond uncle of Amanda, Anna, Beth, Jennifer, Matt, Peter, Ron, David and Scott; cousin to Greg, Kathy and Tom Zajac, and Christine, the late Daniel, Jan, John, Mary Ellen, Tom and Michael Walters; and mentor, father figure and friend to countless more.
Jim was a brilliant and innovative engineer, inventor/co-inventor of several international patents, who contributed to the lives and happiness of many. He was a natural leader who wasn't afraid to go against the grain when he believed in something. He loved to encourage people, and wanted everyone to achieve their highest potential, and, he also accepted everyone for who they are.
A Memorial Service will be planned in a few months. Contact the family regarding details. The family is thankful to Gibbons Family Funeral Home for its guidance in making final arrangements. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
James T. Wlodarczyk, 61; beloved husband of Sherrie (nee Johnson); loving father of Katrina and Samantha; dear brother of Irene; beloved brother-in-law of Jackie, Ed, Donna, Bob, Greg; dear son of Anna and the late Mitchell; fond uncle of Amanda, Anna, Beth, Jennifer, Matt, Peter, Ron, David and Scott; cousin to Greg, Kathy and Tom Zajac, and Christine, the late Daniel, Jan, John, Mary Ellen, Tom and Michael Walters; and mentor, father figure and friend to countless more.
Jim was a brilliant and innovative engineer, inventor/co-inventor of several international patents, who contributed to the lives and happiness of many. He was a natural leader who wasn't afraid to go against the grain when he believed in something. He loved to encourage people, and wanted everyone to achieve their highest potential, and, he also accepted everyone for who they are.
A Memorial Service will be planned in a few months. Contact the family regarding details. The family is thankful to Gibbons Family Funeral Home for its guidance in making final arrangements. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.