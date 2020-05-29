James T. Jezuit
Jezuit, James T.

James T. Jezuit, 62, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Beloved son of the late Edward and Helen. Fond nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Due to Health & Safety Concerns a PRIVATE family funeral service will be held on Friday at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS), 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. The Interment will take place at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
1 entry
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
