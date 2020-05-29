Jezuit, James T.
James T. Jezuit, 62, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Beloved son of the late Edward and Helen. Fond nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Due to Health & Safety Concerns a PRIVATE family funeral service will be held on Friday at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS), 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. The Interment will take place at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2020.