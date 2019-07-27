|
Age 100, Veteran, Army, WWII. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Sowa); loving father of Patricia (Frank) Lasick, Marilyn (Ronald) Rys and James (Marcia) Suchy; proud grandfather of Ronald Rys, Lisa Rys, Amy Rys, and Charles (Peg) Galey; great-grandfather of Ella and Charlie Galey; dear brother-in-law of Louie Sowa. James will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street, just west of Harlem). Funeral Monday at 9:45 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Symphorosa Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with Military Honors at Resurrection Cememtery. Condolences may be sent to James' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 27, 2019