James "Jim" Strickland
Strickland, James "Jim" Famed boxing cutman, Jim Strickland, has passed at 90 years of age. Initially a pharmacist, Jim went on to train three world champions and work as a cutman for 25 world champions (including Evander Holyfield) and over 75 world title fights. He has been inducted into the Illinois and National Boxing Halls of Fame. Jim will be missed by his wife, Deanna, four children, Jay, Jeffery, Deanna and Dori and the boxing community. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chicago Golden Gloves. For more information please visit www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 6, 2020
My beloved Uncle, thank you for your unwavering love and support throughout my life. You have earned your Rest. I love you always.
Terri Lee Johnson
Family
