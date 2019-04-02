Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
8925 S. Kostner Ave.
Hometown, IL
View Map
James Steele Obituary
Steele, James V. "Jimmy" Age 47, suddenly. Devoted husband of Amy (nee Howaniec); loving father of Joey, Abby, and Andrew; cherished son of James and Kathleen; beloved brother of Jennifer (Steve) Ivey; dear son-in-law of Stanley and Margaret Howaniec; fond brother-in-law of Bob (Angela), Maggie (Dan) Philips, and Anne Howaniec; proud uncle, and loyal friend, to many. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner Ave., Hometown, IL. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral information, call (708) 422-2700 or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
