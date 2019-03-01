Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Spiczak, James F. "Jim" Age 78. Loving companion of 19 years to Colleen. Father to Bill (Jennie), Stef (Hannah); stepfather to Sandy (Jimmy), Roy; devoted grandfather to Mia, Anthony, Liv, Frankie, and Alex; brother to Judy (Daniel), Dorothy, Susan, and Constance. Loved by many family and friends. Forever in our hearts. Family and friends will gather at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m., until time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment Private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2019
