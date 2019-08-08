Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
Addison, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
Addison, IL
1943 - 2019
Sinnott, James R. Was born November 7, 1943, to Bridie and Patrick Sinnott, at peace on August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Mercurio); loving father of Kimberly (Tom) Jablonski and Shaun (Ashley) Sinnott; proud grandfather of Connor Jablonski, Brady Jablonski and Ava James Sinnott; dear brother of Michael (Toni) Sinnott and Ella Faye Bandringa; and brother-in-law to Robert Mercurio; uncle to Stephanie (Brian) Merkel, Aimee Sinnott and Rick (Judy) Bandringa; great-uncle to Megan Merkel. The greatest accomplishments and joys of his life were his children and grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 9:15 until Mass begins at 10:15 a.m., all at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Addison, Illinois. Burial will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772, or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019
