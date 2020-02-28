|
Scoglietti, James M. Owner of Sherry-Brener LTD Violins and Acoustical Guitars for more than 60 years. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Concetta, nee Santora; dear brother of the late James, Michael, Fred, John Scoglietti and Rose Mancari. lifelong love of the late Emma "Eve" Warren; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 8:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. Christina Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2020