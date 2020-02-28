Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:45 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Christina Church
James Scoglietti Obituary
Scoglietti, James M. Owner of Sherry-Brener LTD Violins and Acoustical Guitars for more than 60 years. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Concetta, nee Santora; dear brother of the late James, Michael, Fred, John Scoglietti and Rose Mancari. lifelong love of the late Emma "Eve" Warren; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 8:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. Christina Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2020
