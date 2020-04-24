James Schloderback
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schloderback, James Age 73, of Schaumburg, IL. Cherished son of the late Frank Schloderback and the late Janette Chenier; loving husband of Linda Schloderback, nee St. John; devoted father of Janine Mistretta; cherished grandfather of the late Sean and the late Michael; fond brother of Jean Ann (John) McGann; cherished uncle of Brian Berg-Olsen, Nils Berg-Olsen, Kim (Robert) Canman; devoted nephew of Lou (Shirley) Schloderback; cousin of Mary Hoffman, Tom Schloderback, Jim Schloderback, Julie Jamison, Elizabeth Lopez; ; beloved brother in law of Jack (Angie) St. John, Kenneth Fernstrom, the late Helen Darrow and the late Janice St. John. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Schloderback family will be mourning their loss privately. The family has created this Life Tributes page to make it easy to share your memories, photos and videos. For further information about this funeral, please contact the Morizzo Funeral Directors at 847.752.6444. Arrangements entrusted to Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner at Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of James Schloderback please visit our Sympathy Store.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 752-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved