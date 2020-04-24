Schloderback, James Age 73, of Schaumburg, IL. Cherished son of the late Frank Schloderback and the late Janette Chenier; loving husband of Linda Schloderback, nee St. John; devoted father of Janine Mistretta; cherished grandfather of the late Sean and the late Michael; fond brother of Jean Ann (John) McGann; cherished uncle of Brian Berg-Olsen, Nils Berg-Olsen, Kim (Robert) Canman; devoted nephew of Lou (Shirley) Schloderback; cousin of Mary Hoffman, Tom Schloderback, Jim Schloderback, Julie Jamison, Elizabeth Lopez; ; beloved brother in law of Jack (Angie) St. John, Kenneth Fernstrom, the late Helen Darrow and the late Janice St. John. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Schloderback family will be mourning their loss privately. The family has created this Life Tributes page to make it easy to share your memories, photos and videos. For further information about this funeral, please contact the Morizzo Funeral Directors at 847.752.6444. Arrangements entrusted to Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner at Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of James Schloderback please visit our Sympathy Store.

