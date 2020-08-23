Herron, James Robert "Bob"
James Robert "Bob" Herron, age 83, U.S. Army veteran 1958-1960, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1974, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He was born September 30, 1936 in Belle, MO. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355- 0213 for more information.
