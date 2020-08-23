1/
James Robert "Bob" Herron
1936 - 2020
Herron, James Robert "Bob"

James Robert "Bob" Herron, age 83, U.S. Army veteran 1958-1960, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1974, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He was born September 30, 1936 in Belle, MO. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355- 0213 for more information.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
