Riedel, James R. "Beets" Age 74, of Calumet Park. BornMarch 9, 1945, in Chicago, the son of Eleanore (nee Sandman) Riedel and the late Raymond Riedel. Received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Longtime member of the Calumet Park Recreation Center and American Legion. James was an accountant at Randa Accessories for 42 years. Served as the Calumet Park City Treasurer for 35 years, retiring in 2008. Loving father of Robert R. (Melissa D.) Riedel, Jim (Kim) Riedel, Jason (Devona) Bithos, and Vicki (William) Walver; proud grandfather of Briston, Darrian, Adam, Carter, Gabe, Dawson, Nicholas, Sam, and Nathan; devoted son of Eleanore Riedel; dear brother of Dave (Harriet) Riedel, Tom (Joyce) Riedel, and Marianne (Shelley) Epstein; uncle to many; and former husband of Kimberly Bithos. He was preceded in death by his father; one nephew, David Riedel; and one niece, Jamie Epstein. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 295 Main St. N.W., Bourbonnais, with military rights at 7:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Memorials may be made to Eden Autism Foundation, 2 Merwick Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540. www.edenautism.org/give-to-eden. (609) 987-0099,ext. 3510. Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.Information:(815) 932-1214. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2019