James R. Goduto Obituary
Goduto, James R. Age 72, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence in Bolingbrook, IL where he resided most of his life. James is survived by his loving children, Lisa (Eric) Grebner, Jimmy (Deanna) Goduto and Michelle (Jim) Clifford; siblings, Robert (Eileen) Goduto, Ann Marie (Michael) Durso and George Goduto; grandchildren, Ryan, Holly, Danielle, Brian, Tyler and Andrew; sisters-in-law, Christine (the late Leonard) Goduto and Deborah (the late Patrick) Goduto also numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Angela Goduto and by his sons, Richard and Brian Goduto. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Services conclude at the funeral home, cremation rites to be accorded. (815) 577-5250 www.Anderson-Goodale.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019
