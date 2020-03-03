|
Pellegrini, James C. Devoted husband of Joan (nee Nolan) for 58 years; loving father of James (Ann), John Ret. CPD Sgt. (Phaedra), William CCSO (Veronica), Robert CCSO, and Daniel (Kristie); proud Papa of Anna, Eric, Sean, Kaila, Jacob, Amber, Paige, and Kara; great-grandpa of Mackenzie; beloved brother of the late Robert (Louise), late Raymond, late Sandy (Robert) Seitler, and Elizabeth (late Michael) Browner; dear brother-in-law of Gene Ret. CPD (Pat) Nolan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd St. & Central Park Ave., Evergreen Park. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2020