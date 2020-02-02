Home

Services
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
7399 W. 159th. Street
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
1925 - 2020
Patton, Col. James D. Patton 94, suddenly January 28, 2020. Ret. Col. U.S. Army WW II, Ret. LT. C.P.D. and Office Manager of Patton Motor Service. Beloved husband for 71 years of Eileen (nee Quagliano); loving father of Kathleen (the late Greg) Gora, Eileen (Michael) Havey, Madonna (the late Ken) Halicki, Maureen (the late Bill) Lash, James (Cookie), Pat (Colleen), John Ret. CFD (Candy) Patton and Amy (Greg) Preves; proud grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 22; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of M.O.A.A. and Retired Police Lieutenant's Assn. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st. Ave., Tinley Park, to St. Julie Billiart Church 7399 W. 159th. Street, Tinley Park, IL. for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private interment Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smile Train P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 or www.smiletrain.org. To sign guestbook, visit maherfuneralservices.com (708)781-9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 2, 2020
