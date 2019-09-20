|
Lynch, James P. Age 77,September 17, 2019, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood. Dearly beloved husband of Janice J. Carrano Lynch; devoted father of Deborah Carrano, Laura (Jose) Gutierrez, Karen (Gerald) Moss, James P. (Sheila) Lynch, III, Janet (John) Leep and the late Michael Lynch; loving grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle of many; dear brother of Diane (Richard) Casillas and Thomas Lynch; fond son of the late James and Anna Lamb Lynch. Proud member of United Food & Commercial Workers Union, Local 1546 and Flags Club of Canaryville. Services atMcINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL,4635 South Wallace Street, Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather onSaturday, September 21, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Cremation following in accordance with his wishes. Please visit JAMES P. LYNCH BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.comor facebook.com/funeralmc. For information,(773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 20, 2019