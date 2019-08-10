|
|
Ekberg, James P. Age 87, of Geneva. Beloved husband of 60 years of Barbara nee Cienkus; loving father of Mary Beth Kern and Thomas Ekberg; devoted grandfather of Lorraine; caring uncle of Jim and John. Visitation Sunday, August 11 from 2:00 7:00 p.m. at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street/ Rt. 38, Gene va, IL 60134 with a liturgical wake service at 6:45 p.m. Funeral Prayers Monday, August 12, 2019 9:30 a.m. at Malone Funeral Home proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant. Full military honors burial Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:00 am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Malone Funeral Home; Info 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 10, 2019