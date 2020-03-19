|
|
O'Neill Jr., James Edward 59, March 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Schmidt); loving father of James Edward III (Julianne) O'Neill, Megan (Todd) Courtright, Matthew (Shannon) O'Neill and Colleen O'Neill (fiancé Christopher Guido); dear grandfather of Charlotte and Ava Courtright and Reagan O'Neill; brother of Peggy (Larry) Jankowski, Kathy (William) Guinea and Mary (Rick) Schroeter; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of the Union Pacific Railroad. Visitation Friday from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave. Family and friends will meet Saturday directly at St. John Fisher Church, 10134 S. Washtenaw for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Private. For info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2020