O'Hara, James J. Ret. LT. CPD, age 72. Lifelong of the East Side. Passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Darlene (nee Harris) for 49 years; loving father of Tracey (Dan) Pieczynski, Joe (Karen) O'Hara SGT. CPD, and Jimmy (Kristin) O'Hara; cherished grandfather of Brian, Caitlin, Joey, Madison, and Abby; dearest brother of Bob (Kate) Boharic, Bill (Patty) O'Hara, and Patti (Kuki) O'Hara; Jim is also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jim was the longtime co-owner of O'Hara's Tavern and founding member of the Samurai's. Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019, 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information, 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 24, 2019
