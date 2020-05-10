O'Connor, James J. Age 64, of Tinley Park, passed away on May 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Taylor); loving brother of Daniel (Shirley) O'Connor, Marie (Tom) McCoy, Eugene O'Connor, the late William (Mary Ellen) Matz and the late Michael O'Connor; devoted uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. James enjoyed golf, fishing and boating. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, IL. For information: 708-687-2990