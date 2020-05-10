James O'Connor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Connor, James J. Age 64, of Tinley Park, passed away on May 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Taylor); loving brother of Daniel (Shirley) O'Connor, Marie (Tom) McCoy, Eugene O'Connor, the late William (Mary Ellen) Matz and the late Michael O'Connor; devoted uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. James enjoyed golf, fishing and boating. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, IL. For information: 708-687-2990



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
With very fond memories of you Jimmy, may you rest in peace and walk into the arms of your mom. Drive em high.
Gayle Manka
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved