Murtaugh, James A. Age 82, U.S. Army Veteran, at rest June 27, 2019. Loving husband of Rita M. Murtaugh (nee Bigus) for 54 years; devoted father of Patricia (Rick) Wiksten, Walter (Jane) Murtaugh, Jim (Beth) Murtaugh, and the late John Murtaugh; dear grandfather of Ryan, Cindy, Shelbi, Nick, Michael, Mindy, Cody, and Megan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Monday, July 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m., at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local hospice will be appreciated due to their wonderful work. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019