O'Boyle, Sr., James Michael 75, C.F.D. retired and U.S.M.C. veteran. Beloved husband of the late Diane J. O'Boyle, nee Rusnak; loving father of Brian Joseph O'Boyle and James Michael, Jr. C.F.D. (Maureen) O'Boyle; proud grandfather of Jaclyn, Sean, Conor, Clare, and Gavin; great-grandfather of Joshua and Jaxson; dear brother of the late Thomas C.P.D. (Donna) O'Boyle; brother-in-law of Joan (Ray) Zobott. Jim is survived by many dear nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, director, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, family and friends meeting at 9:45 a.m. at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy) where Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The EMWQ Retires', Widows and Children Assistance Fund (312-726-5823) appreciated. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020