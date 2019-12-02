Home

Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
3342 W. 111th St
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
3342 W. 111th St
Chicago, IL
McInnes, James Andrew Age 79. Veteran U.S. Army. Retired Captain Chicago Fire Department. Member of the Blues A.C. Beloved husband of Mary McInnes (nee Boyce) for 51 years. Loving father of Jimmy (Brandon), Michael, Timothy (Lisa), Bridget (Brian) Ferguson and the late Cathy. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Timmy, Nora, Brody and Thoren. Devoted brother of Tommy (Shirley), the late Kenny (Barb) and Colin. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Christina Church, 3342 W. 111th St., Chicago. Interment and Military Honors Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Services entrusted to the Maher Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, visit maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 2, 2019
