|
|
McClafferty, James A. Born 1932, Killult, Falcarragh Co. Donegal, Ireland. Beloved husband of Marie McClafferty (nee McCaffrey); loving father of Sean, Chris (Vicki), Monica, and Vincent McClafferty; proud grandfather of Sean (Mary), Megan, Ryan, Annie, Erin, Joseph, Julie, and Jimmy McClafferty; dear brother of the late Mary (the late John) Lavelle, the late John, Tom, Patrick, and the late Hughie (Bridie) McClafferty; devoted son of the late Margaret and John McClafferty; caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired member of the Friends of Irish Freedom. Visitation Friday, May 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank, IL, to St. Louis de Montfort Church, 8808 S. Ridgeland Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemeter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, alz.org/Illinois would be appreciated. sheehyfh.com. (708) 857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 2, 2019