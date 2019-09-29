Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
James Matela
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
James Matela Obituary
Matela, James R. Age 94, U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy; devoted father of James (Paula), Michael and Lori (Susan); loving grandfather of Cory, Jimmy, Kevin, Sean, Tony, and Maria. 42 years of service with Peoples Gas. Jim was also very active at his beloved Immaculate Conception Parish-Brighton Park. Devoted Yankee fan. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019
