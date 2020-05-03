James Marran
Marran, James F. It is with profound sadness that we relay the passing of James F. Marran, age 89, of Winnetka. He was the devoted husband of Barbara Marran, nee Hammond; the proud and loving father of James (Francine) Marran, Julia (Jim Grosh) Marran, David (Laura) Marran, Paul (Jeannine) Marran. He was the delighted grandpa of Michael (Kimi), Laura (Greg), Jack, Kathryn (David), Elizabeth, Luke, Calvin and was also lucky enough to be the adoring and amused great grandpa of Wesley, Siena, Kellen, Theodore, and James. Throughout his life he was the loyal brother of the late John (Theresa) Marran. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Trier Educational Fund-Marran Fund, 7 Happ Road, Northfield, IL 60093 or New Trier Township Food Pantry, 739 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. As a tribute to Jim, please pour yourself a bourbon Manhattan tonight and toast his memory and long life. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.





Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim was a loyal friend and mentor for many colleagues who were honored to work with him. His kindness, patience, humility and wise counsel helped many in their difficult moments. He freely shared his love of learning and teaching with student and colleagues. I learned much from Jim and valued my time with him in our many joint projects. His substantial contributions to geography education live on and will endure. I offer my heartfelt condolences at this time of sadness and grief.
Robert Morrill
Friend
A loving and widely-respected man
Jack Giles
Friend
I would like to offer my sincere condolences, and please know that God will comfort your family throughout this difficult time (2 Thessalonians 2:16,17).
