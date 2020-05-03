Jim was a loyal friend and mentor for many colleagues who were honored to work with him. His kindness, patience, humility and wise counsel helped many in their difficult moments. He freely shared his love of learning and teaching with student and colleagues. I learned much from Jim and valued my time with him in our many joint projects. His substantial contributions to geography education live on and will endure. I offer my heartfelt condolences at this time of sadness and grief.

Robert Morrill

Friend