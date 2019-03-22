Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
James Markiewicz
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
James Markiewicz Obituary
Markiewicz, James "Red" Age 84. Beloved husband of the late Florence; loving brother of the late Pat Wiegand and the late Dee (the late Don) Buczkowski; dearest uncle of Don (Donna) Buczkowski, Debbie Wiegand, Marianne (Don) Batryn, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. VisitationSunday, March 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. FuneralMonday, March 25, 2019, at10:15 a.m., to St. John Brebeuf Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery.Jim was an avid golfer and bowler. Funeral info: (847) 966-7302orwww.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2019
