|
|
Markiewicz, James "Red" Age 84. Beloved husband of the late Florence; loving brother of the late Pat Wiegand and the late Dee (the late Don) Buczkowski; dearest uncle of Don (Donna) Buczkowski, Debbie Wiegand, Marianne (Don) Batryn, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. VisitationSunday, March 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. FuneralMonday, March 25, 2019, at10:15 a.m., to St. John Brebeuf Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery.Jim was an avid golfer and bowler. Funeral info: (847) 966-7302orwww.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2019