Mahon, James "Jim" Native of Mount Bolus, County Offlay, Ireland. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Scanlon); adored father of Patricia (Lance) Northcutt, John (Mary), Robert (Jennifer), and James, Jr. (Niki); cherished grandfather of Olivia, Elliana, Liam, James Oliver, Owen, and Michael; fond brother Mike (Theresa), Tom (Shirley), Bridie (John Joe), Johnny (Laila), Katie (Martin), Mary (Sean), Pat (Carmel), Margaret (John), Elizabeth (Kevin), and Theresa (Brian); beloved son of the late John and Annie (nee Boland); fond uncle of many; friend to fellow countymen and to all who knew him. He found great pride and joy in his landscaping business of over 40 years. Funeral Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 block East of Irving and Austin), to St. Rosalie Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For info: (773) 777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 26, 2019