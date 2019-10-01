|
|
Finn, Jmaes. M Beloved wife of Colleen (nee Craven); loving father of James (Jaimie), Bridget (fiancé James Hanratty), Patrick and Brendan Finn; cherished grandfather of Emma, Nora and the late Jacob; dear son of James J. and Sarah (nee Walsh); brother of Mary Anne Figliulo, Dr. Therese Finn (John Marzalek), Michael (Kathryn), Thomas (Gail), Kevin (Lupita), Daniel (Marie), Stephen (Mary Patricia), Patricia, Nancy and the late Brian Finn; son-in-law of Francis and Helen (nee Curran) Craven; brother-in-law of Michael (Carrie), Patrick (Karen) Craven and Laurie (James) Mead; uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Building Inspector for the Village of Evergreen Park. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago for Mass, 10:30 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 3-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, Attn: Ashley Ocasio, 425 Spring Lake Dr. Itasca, IL. 60143-2076. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 1, 2019