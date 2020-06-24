Bowen, James M. Age 72, US Army Vietnam Veteran; devoted husband to the late Mary Lou (nee Flanigan). Loving father to Carol Ann "Dolly" (Roger) Falk and James (Ryann) Bowen. Proud grandfather to Jimmy, Ray, Jennifer Falk, Charlee Alex and Casey Rae Bowen. A cherished son of the late Clarence and Winifred Bowen. Loving brother to the late Patricia (David) Czubak, the late Betty Jean (Jim) Shaughnessy, Cookie (Mark) Rypel, the late JoAnne and Clarence Bowen. Son-in-law to Mary (late Raymond) Flanigan. Brother-in-law to Ed, Jack (Vicki) Flanigan, the late Eileen (lack) Henry, late Bill and Carol Ann Flanigan. Loving uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews; a special uncle Jimmy to Jenny (Dave) and Mary Casey Nemanins. James was a union member of local 710 for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Gabriel School. Funeral services held privately for family members only in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. You can still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th. Avenue, Justice, IL 60458 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 24, 2020.