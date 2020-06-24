James M. Bowen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bowen, James M. Age 72, US Army Vietnam Veteran; devoted husband to the late Mary Lou (nee Flanigan). Loving father to Carol Ann "Dolly" (Roger) Falk and James (Ryann) Bowen. Proud grandfather to Jimmy, Ray, Jennifer Falk, Charlee Alex and Casey Rae Bowen. A cherished son of the late Clarence and Winifred Bowen. Loving brother to the late Patricia (David) Czubak, the late Betty Jean (Jim) Shaughnessy, Cookie (Mark) Rypel, the late JoAnne and Clarence Bowen. Son-in-law to Mary (late Raymond) Flanigan. Brother-in-law to Ed, Jack (Vicki) Flanigan, the late Eileen (lack) Henry, late Bill and Carol Ann Flanigan. Loving uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews; a special uncle Jimmy to Jenny (Dave) and Mary Casey Nemanins. James was a union member of local 710 for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Gabriel School. Funeral services held privately for family members only in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. You can still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th. Avenue, Justice, IL 60458 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved