|
|
Loring, James P. Beloved husband of LaVerne; dearest son of the late Phyllis Loring; loving brother of Kathy Dubak and the late Barbara DiGangi. Lying in State, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m., at St. William Church, 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago, IL. Following Mass, family and friends are invited to meet for a 1:00 p.m. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421. For information, the Elms Funeral Home, 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 2, 2019