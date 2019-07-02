Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
James Loring
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Church
2600 N. Sayre Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Rd.
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Loring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Loring


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Loring Obituary
Loring, James P. Beloved husband of LaVerne; dearest son of the late Phyllis Loring; loving brother of Kathy Dubak and the late Barbara DiGangi. Lying in State, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m., at St. William Church, 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago, IL. Following Mass, family and friends are invited to meet for a 1:00 p.m. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421. For information, the Elms Funeral Home, 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now