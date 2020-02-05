|
|
Koffend, James L. Age 74, February 2, 2020, longtime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago, resident of Garfield Ridge neighborhood for over 50 years. Grew up on the West Side of Chicago-Pilsen neighborhood; beloved husband of the late Carol Gallagher Koffend; fond son of the late Fred and Eleanor Borlick Koffend; loving brother of Judith Carranza and the late Dorothy Koffend; proud uncle of Nicholas (Eva) Carranza and Aaron Carranza, CPD; dear great-uncle of Aiden and Zoe Carranza. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and worked as a proof reader for the Chicago Tribune for nearly 20 years. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather onFriday, February 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. FuneralSaturday, February 8, 2020, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Rene Goupil Church, 6340 S. New England Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Private burial with full military honors, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Please visit JAMES KOFFEND BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visitwww.chapelc.comorwww.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info.,773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 5, 2020