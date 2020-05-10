Klosiewski, James "Jim"
Age 75, late of the East Side, formerly of South Chicago, passed away April 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary (nee Ukrynski) Klosiewski; and his siblings, Thomas, Geraldine "Geri Klos" and Barbara Duffell. Jim is survived by 11 loving nieces and nephews, Teri, Anne, Mary, Bill, Richard, Patti, Thom, Jr., Curtis, Mark, Chad, and Tina and their families; several cousins, and a great many friends. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran, worked in bank security and enjoyed life to the fullest with a very generous heart. Visitation, funeral services and entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Age 75, late of the East Side, formerly of South Chicago, passed away April 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary (nee Ukrynski) Klosiewski; and his siblings, Thomas, Geraldine "Geri Klos" and Barbara Duffell. Jim is survived by 11 loving nieces and nephews, Teri, Anne, Mary, Bill, Richard, Patti, Thom, Jr., Curtis, Mark, Chad, and Tina and their families; several cousins, and a great many friends. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran, worked in bank security and enjoyed life to the fullest with a very generous heart. Visitation, funeral services and entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.