Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 251-8200
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lakeview Center at Gillson Park
800 Gillson Park Drive
Wilmette, IL
James Kiddle Obituary
Kiddle, James A. 84, beloved husband of the late Ginger; loving father of James, Kevin (Jennifer), Christopher and Melinda Kiddle; cherished grandfather of Gina, Kylie, Ryan and Aubrey; dear brother of William (Pat) Kiddle and fond uncle to many. Since 1959, Jim was a member of Stagehands Union Local 2. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Lakeview Center at Gillson Park, 800 Gillson Park Drive, Wilmette. Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 847-251-8200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020
