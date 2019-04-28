|
Kapitanek, James J. Age 64. Devoted father of Sarah (Lindsey) Kapitanek, Jeff Kapitanek, Heather (John) Slack, and Jennifer (Barry) Hass; loving brother of John Kapitanek and Edwin Kapitanek. Many years of service with White Express and Vanek Bros. Trucking. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral Thursday, May 2, 2019, with a 10:30 a.m. service at the funeral home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com. (708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2019