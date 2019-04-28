Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
James Kapitanek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kapitanek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kapitanek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Kapitanek Obituary
Kapitanek, James J. Age 64. Devoted father of Sarah (Lindsey) Kapitanek, Jeff Kapitanek, Heather (John) Slack, and Jennifer (Barry) Hass; loving brother of John Kapitanek and Edwin Kapitanek. Many years of service with White Express and Vanek Bros. Trucking. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral Thursday, May 2, 2019, with a 10:30 a.m. service at the funeral home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com. (708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now