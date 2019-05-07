Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
831 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
James Joseph Hill Esq Obituary
Hill Esq., James Joseph Age 82, of Arlington Heights, formerly Northbrook. Beloved husband of June D. (nee Wesol); loving father of James (Cathy), Martin J. (Christie) and Terrence M. (Katie); loved grandfather of Collin, Garrett, Makenna, Laura, Ryan, John and Kevin; dear brother of Tom (Patricia), Ray (Patricia) the late Robert (Lynn) and John (Sarah). Visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Prayers 9:15 a.m., Thursday, from the funeral home, proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois where funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 http://act.alz.org appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 7, 2019
