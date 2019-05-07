|
Hill Esq., James Joseph Age 82, of Arlington Heights, formerly Northbrook. Beloved husband of June D. (nee Wesol); loving father of James (Cathy), Martin J. (Christie) and Terrence M. (Katie); loved grandfather of Collin, Garrett, Makenna, Laura, Ryan, John and Kevin; dear brother of Tom (Patricia), Ray (Patricia) the late Robert (Lynn) and John (Sarah). Visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Prayers 9:15 a.m., Thursday, from the funeral home, proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois where funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 http://act.alz.org appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 7, 2019