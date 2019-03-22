Jones, James Earl Northside business owner remembered: Long time Northside business owner, James Earl Jones, passed away Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019, at Oak Park Rush hospital, with family at his bedside. He was 83 years old. Born in Covington, Tennessee, to the proud parents Lovie Butler (Jones) and Joseph Jones. Although Jones loved southern life, he had big dreams to own his own business in the Midwest. After graduating high school, at the age of 17, he traveled to Chicago. He opened his own business, Near North Auto Repair, in the 1970's, continuing for over four decades. He was preceeded in death by his sisters, Ida Mae, Rosetta, Peggy Anne "Dolly Mae," and Irene; his only brother, Joseph "Buck" Jones; his daughter, Janita; his three grandchildren, James Earl Jones II, James Herbert Jones, and Isabelle Schuyler-Sue Jones. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 54 years, Cynthia (Cindy); his only sister, Dorothy Elkins; brother-in-law, Charles Elkins; his four sons, James Herbert, Brian, Kevin, and Anthony; daughter-in-law, Nanettel; his two daughters, Julie Hill and Ingrid Bridges-McGraw; son-in-law, Harry McGraw; "adopted" son, John Nuno; sister-in-law, Elaine Feuerabend; brother-in-law, Michael Feuerabend; grand-children, Brian "Stevie," LaTonya, Maurice, Jasmine, Antonio, Antoinette, Chloe, Gabriel, Tyler, Aubrie, Julie, Laveshia, Gino, Rashawn, and Kenyatta; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Funeral arrangements are as follows: Visitation will be held at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, located at 203 S. Marion, Oak Park, IL, beginning at Noon, Saturday, March 23, 2019. The funeral service begins at 3:00 p.m., followed by a Repast at Robinson's Ribs, 848 Madison Ave., Oak Park, IL. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ann and Robert H. or The . Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary