McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
John, James R. Age 77, of Oak Forest, United States Marine Corps Veteran, passed away June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Chong C. (nee Yi) John; loving father of Janice Farley; and stepfather of Lee Skruch; dear brother of Carole (Raymond) DeVivo. James was retired from the Chicago Fire Department, where he worked for 31 years. Funeral Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information, call (708) 687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019
