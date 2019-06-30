|
John, James R. Age 77, of Oak Forest, United States Marine Corps Veteran, passed away June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Chong C. (nee Yi) John; loving father of Janice Farley; and stepfather of Lee Skruch; dear brother of Carole (Raymond) DeVivo. James was retired from the Chicago Fire Department, where he worked for 31 years. Funeral Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information, call (708) 687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019