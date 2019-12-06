Home

AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
James Walsh
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home
330 W. Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home
330 W. Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home
330 W. Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL
James J. Walsh


1958 - 2019
James J. Walsh Obituary
Walsh, James J. Age 60, of Streamwood. Beloved husband of Linda nee Yaneck. Devoted father of James "Jake" (Selina) Walsh and Christopher (Emily) Walsh. Dear son of the late Thomas and Alice Walsh. Loving brother of Alice Walsh, Thomas (Brenda) Walsh, Maureen (Kathryn) Walsh, Richard (Michelle) Walsh, Trisha (Ed) Nicezyporuk, the late Don Walsh. Dear brother-in-law of Kelly and the late Marty Walsh. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews and many more great-nieces and nephews. VisitationFridayfrom 4 - 9:00 p.m. andSaturdayfrom 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to /, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Funeral information or online condolenceswww.ahlgrimfuneral.comor847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019
