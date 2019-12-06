|
|
Walsh, James J. Age 60, of Streamwood. Beloved husband of Linda nee Yaneck. Devoted father of James "Jake" (Selina) Walsh and Christopher (Emily) Walsh. Dear son of the late Thomas and Alice Walsh. Loving brother of Alice Walsh, Thomas (Brenda) Walsh, Maureen (Kathryn) Walsh, Richard (Michelle) Walsh, Trisha (Ed) Nicezyporuk, the late Don Walsh. Dear brother-in-law of Kelly and the late Marty Walsh. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews and many more great-nieces and nephews. VisitationFridayfrom 4 - 9:00 p.m. andSaturdayfrom 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to /, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Funeral information or online condolenceswww.ahlgrimfuneral.comor847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019