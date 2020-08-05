1/
James J. "Jim" Duggan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duggan, James J. "Jim" Age 83. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Devitt) for 52 years. Loving father of Matthew (Mary) Duggan and Daniel (fiancée Elizabeth) Duggan. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Estelle, Mia, Madison and Maeve. Oldest brother of the late Robert Duggan, Thomas (Carmen) Duggan, Norene (late Chuck) Fedel, Diane (late Mark) Panyko, Patrick (Patricia) Duggan, and Michael Duggan. Beloved cousin of Donna McIntyre. Dear friend of Tony Dominici. Dear cousin of many Duggans, Wingers and McMahons. Fond uncle to many. Proud 40-year employee of the Chicago Park District. His final position was Stadium Manager of Soldier Field where his fellow co-workers were like family. Jim was born at home and died at home, as he wanted to. Special thanks to Norene Fedel, Donna McIntyre, Residential Hospice and Brightstar, especially Esther. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we would ask that masks be worn and loitering not permitted. Please leave a memory for the family on Jim's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved