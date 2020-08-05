Duggan, James J. "Jim" Age 83. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Devitt) for 52 years. Loving father of Matthew (Mary) Duggan and Daniel (fiancée Elizabeth) Duggan. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Estelle, Mia, Madison and Maeve. Oldest brother of the late Robert Duggan, Thomas (Carmen) Duggan, Norene (late Chuck) Fedel, Diane (late Mark) Panyko, Patrick (Patricia) Duggan, and Michael Duggan. Beloved cousin of Donna McIntyre. Dear friend of Tony Dominici. Dear cousin of many Duggans, Wingers and McMahons. Fond uncle to many. Proud 40-year employee of the Chicago Park District. His final position was Stadium Manager of Soldier Field where his fellow co-workers were like family. Jim was born at home and died at home, as he wanted to. Special thanks to Norene Fedel, Donna McIntyre, Residential Hospice and Brightstar, especially Esther. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we would ask that masks be worn and loitering not permitted. Please leave a memory for the family on Jim's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com
